Nano Dimension announces partnership with TTM Technologies to open its first additively manufactured electronics NanoLab

× Expand Nano Dimension Nano Dimension 3D printing Transceivers being printed on Nano Dimension's DragonFly Pro 2020.

Nano Dimension Ltd - an industry leader in additively manufactured technologies (AME), Printed Technologies (PE) and Micro Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM) - announced today that its collaborating with TTM Technologies to open its first AME NanoLab.

The new lab, called ‘AME NanoLab TTM’, will be located at TTM’s Advanced Manufacturing Centre in Stafford Springs, CT.

It will enable customers and researchers to experience the AME workflow-from the design to final prototype- and will also provide them with critical training and consultations for their applications and use cases.

This new network of labs will also allow clients to take advantage of the latest DragonFly IV 3D-Printer and FLIGHT software from Nano Dimension, with experts available on hand to work one-on-one with researchers in a variety of fields to support them in accelerating the development cycles for novel electronic products.

Nano Dimension and TTM intend it to drive growth and new capabilities in the AME market, whilst also drawing upon TTM’s expertise in the printed circuit board industry, delivering innovations and solutions using the advanced composition and manufacturing techniques.

Sean Patterson, President of America’s Nano Dimension, said: “Our goal with this is to align roadmaps, research and development to support TTM and their original equipment manufacturers, which will provide a better understanding of their use cases and materials requirements and as a result, our customers will now be able to more easily explore the 3D space for HI-PEDS while also reducing the environmental impact in electronics manufacturing.”

Phil Titterton, Chief Operating Officer for TTM, added: “We are excited to have a NanoLab in our Advanced Manufacturing Centre, and our work with Nano Dimension’s equipment will complement our other efforts in additive electronics manufacturing as well as our larger industry 4.0 efforts at TTM.”

The companies are planning to launch more NanoLab network sites in the future, with their launches spearheading the ongoing development of new specifications related to IPC, MILSPEC and Automotive and the partnership will also work towards creating new AME standards in the U.S.

