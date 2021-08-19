Para-athlete Joe Townsend deploys Markforged 3D printing for custom hand cycling components

× Expand Markforged/ Joe Townsend

British para-triathlete Joe Townsend is using Markforged 3D printing technology to produce custom parts for himself and other para-athletes.

A former marine commando, Townsend is a double leg amputee who has competed in the 2016 Paralympic Games and 2018 Commonwealth Games, where he won a gold medal for Team England.

While competing at the highest level in his sport, Townsend would often struggle with fatigue in his hands when operating the hand bike after training and competitive events. Instead of using the standard hand grips, he would soon turn to custom bespoke components produced on a Mark Two Continuous Fiber Composite 3D printing system. After investing in 3D printing technology, Townsend would use online resources to learn how to model parts in computer aided design (CAD) programmes and how to operate the Mark Two machine. Before long, he had successfully additively manufacturing a custom hand grip.

“I start with a plastic hand grip and use a thermoplastic to mould perfectly the shape of my hands,” Townsend explained. “I scan this onto the computer, smooth out the mesh to take out any inconsistencies and then I slice the hand grip in the Eiger software. Then, on the Markforged printer, within about 24 hours, you have your completed hand grip which is a perfect end-use product ready to go.”

Townsend purchased his Mark Two 3D printing system via Markforged’s UK partner, SolidPrint 3D, after being encouraged by its ability to print with strong and light materials. Combining durability and robustness with the strength and lightweight of Markforged’s Onyx material, Townsend was able to additively manufacture hand grippers that had a weight to stiffness ratio ‘well beyond’ the performance of the traditional welded aluminium parts.

It is said that the 3D printed hand grip components can be used for ‘hours and hours on end without degradation or risk of damage’, and Townsend is now sharing his solution with other athletes. Powered by his Mark Two 3D printing system, he has set up JT Custom Adaptive which is shipping custom hand grip parts, and other components, to para-athletes worldwide.

Townsend added: “Since having the Markforged printer, I’ve been able to develop a lot of bespoke solutions for myself and hopefully moving forward, using my knowledge of 3D printing and my knowledge within the sporting industry, I can take that forward and hopefully solve a lot of problems for other athletes and allow them to achieve their dreams.”

