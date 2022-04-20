Phillips Corporation installs Markforged FX20 composite 3D printer

× Expand Markforged Markforged FX20.

Manufacturing equipment company Phillips Corporation has installed a Markforged FX20 composite 3D printing system.

Markforged launched the FX20 in October 2021, with Phillips Corporation among the first to receive shipment of the larger-format machine.

The company developed and introduced the machine to facilitate the additive manufacture of larger parts in materials such as reinforced ULTEM 9085 at faster speeds. By enabling the 3D printing of continuous fibre-reinforced ULTEM 9085, Markforged believes the FX20 can produce high performance parts that meet requirements within industries such as defence, automotive, oil and gas, and eventually aerospace.

Having installed the machine at its Colfax, North Carolina facility, Phillips Corporation is inviting its customer base to see demonstrations of the FX20, before taking advantage of its ‘game-changing’ capabilities.

“The FX20 is a game changer. It’s bigger, faster and stronger,” commented John Harrison, Global Director of Additive for Phillips Corporation. “Combining ULTEM 9085 Filament with Continuous Fiber Reinforcement will unlock new potential in large format parts. We couldn’t be more pleased to take delivery of one of the first FX20 systems. I can’t wait to show the full capabilities of the printer to our clients.”

“We are looking forward to providing our customers hands-on experience where they can witness the full potential the FX20 has to offer at Phillips’ showroom,” added Shai Terem, President and CEO of Markforged. “With this new technology and materials, our customers will be able to push the limits of the Digital Forge to the next level of robust production of high-value mission critical applications especially in aerospace, defence and automotive industries.”

