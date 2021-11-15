Raise3D launches RMF500 for carbon fibre-reinforced 3D printing

Raise3D has announced the launch of the RMF500, a new 3D printer aimed at small-batch production in the industrial sector.

Following the announcement of its industrial MetalFuse in-house 3D printing solution last month, the RMF500 allows users to quickly print carbon fibre-reinforced end-use parts which Raise3D says will help customers “expand their business to a more demanding level.”

The machine is centred on three key features including its large build volume and fast print speeds, high accuracy, and high-performance material compatibility.

The RMF500 adopts an Independent Dual Extruder system (IDEX), which makes it is possible to print two jobs simultaneously. With a build volume of 500 x 500 x 500 mm, it can reach print speeds up to 300mm/s.

Raise3D says it has designed the machine to be robust and durable. This includes its linear motors which can produce models with an accuracy of 0.001mm along the X and Y axes and a precision of 0.0009765mm along the Z axis. Its 1μm closed-loop synchronous control also reduces speed variations with load changes of the motor.

On the materials side, Raise3D has paired the machine with a carbon fibre reinforced filament featuring a higher rigidity and lower shrinkage ratio, and unlike similar materials on other platforms, doesn’t require a heated chamber to avoid warping. Parts printed on the RMF500 are said to be lightweight yet extremely strong, which Raise3D says offers a “potentially perfect alternative to metal parts.”

Materials are loaded via the RMF500’s four 2.5kg large cartridges which allows users to automatically switch between main/auxiliary cartridges without the need for intervention. Positive pressure humidity control keeps chamber humidity under 5% relative humidity.

Visitors to Formnext this week can find out more on Raise3D’s stand (Hall 12.1, G79).

The TCT Conference @ Formnext is your best opportunity to find out how AM is impacting the world today, and how it will develop in future. Buy your tickets now!

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.