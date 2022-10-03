Ricoh 3D report suggests composite 3D printing technologies are on the cusp of mainstream production

× Expand Ricoh 3D

Composite-based additive manufacturing could be on the verge of a 'breakthrough as a mainstream method of production,' according to a report from Ricoh 3D on disruptive 3D printing technologies.

Composites have been used in traditional FDM 3D printing applications for a number of years, but questions over speed, cost, maximum build volume have been barriers to mass implementation, according to Ricoh 3D.

The report claims that the advent of new ‘long-fibre’ technology looks set to disrupt the industry and pave the way for widespread adoption. The report, called Printing the Impossible, was co-authored by Ricoh 3D and Impossible Objects.

CBAM technology uses a carbon or glass sheet process, a form of continuous fibre powder-based printing, to produce sheet-fibre reinforced parts fused together by thermoplastic polymers such as PEEK and PA12. The long fibres within the composite act to reinforce the material, in a similar way to the prestressed steel tendons in reinforced concrete.

The report also looked into how the CBAM’s reduction in cycle time can reduce utility consumption and prompt a more sustainable approach to additive manufacturing. Ricoh 3D says that in some cases the reduction in cycle time can be by over ten times compared to conventional 3D printing.

Mark Dickin, Engineering Manager at Ricoh 3D, said: “Compared to short or chopped fibre materials, CBAM’s long fibre sheets make it possible to print fully functional and high strength point features with evenly distributed fibres. PEEK and PA12 are combined with either carbon fibres or glass fibres to achieve flat, linear parts with feathered edges which hold together under rotational force.”

Dickin added: “A great example of where CBAM long fibre technology can outperform traditional 3D printing materials is in the manufacture of aerofoils, such as aeroplane wing and tail assemblies, as well as drone and marine propeller blades. Current 3D printing simply cannot deliver the level of precision and material strength required for these applications. CBAM, however, can create stronger, lighter aerofoils in more complex designs and replace heavier materials such as aluminium.”

The report also features case studies where the deployment of CBAM technology has helped to overcome barriers that have been faced when deploying composites in traditional 3D printing applications, with examples from the automotive, consumer electronics, and high-performance sport markets.

Dickin concluded: “CBAM is a fascinating development in the world of 3D printing. The potential for manufacturers to expand their offering and branch out into new areas is clear. However, as with any new technology, early adoption is not without risk.”

The report can be found here.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.