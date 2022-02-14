× Expand Roboze

Roboze has announced the introduction of a new PEEK matrix composite that it believes will enable new applications in motorsport, aerospace and energy.

Helios PEEK 2005 will be made available in March via Roboze’s 3D Parts Marketplace and has been launched to help facilitate the production of high-quality components in regulated industries.

The material is a PEEK matrix composite reinforced with chopped fibres of ceramic. It is said to offer great stability at high temperatures, a low electrical conductivity and a high thermal insulation due to the low thermal conductivity of the ceramic reinforcement. Thanks to the smaller dimensions of the ceramic fibres compared to carbon and glass fibres, Helios PEEK 2005 can produce components with complex geometries and thin walls. The monocrystalline nature of the reinforcement also allows the elimination of grain boundaries and the minimisation of crystallographic defects, which is said to help ensure a reduction in post-processing times of up to and over 60%.

For Roboze, the Helios PEEK 2005 is the latest product of its efforts to facilitate new metal replacement solutions, joining a portfolio that also includes Carbon PA, ULTEM AM9085F, PEEK and Carbon PEEK options.

“At Roboze, we have seen great strides with the use of our 3D printing technology in sectors including aerospace, energy and motorsports,” commented Roboze CTO Simone Cuscito. “We work closed with many of these regulated industries, supporting the integration of additive manufacturing technology from prototype to production. Helios PEEK 2005 derives precisely from the needs of these industries and is an excellent candidate for applications that require specifications of lightness, mechanical strength and heat resistance.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.