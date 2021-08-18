Sakuu Corporation announces pilot facility for 3D printed solid state batteries

× Expand Sakuu Corporation

Sakuu Corporation has announced the commencement of a pilot line that will have the capacity to produce up to 2.5 MHh per year of solid-state batteries.

The factory set up, which has been designed and developed in collaboration with Relevant Industrial and Honeywell Process Solutions, will also serve as a customer learning centre for its advanced additive manufacturing platform in the future.

Sakuu’s 3D printing technology has been designed to produce solid-state batteries that are up to 50% smaller and 30% lighter than current lithium-ion batteries, while also being less expensive to manufacture in high volumes. This pilot line will allow the company to demonstrate the viability of its process, delivering sample products to Early Access strategic partners.

Completion of the pilot line is expected by the end of 2021, with Relevant and Honeywell aiding in the process design by scaling up the lab environment into a fully functioning pilot manufacturing plant. A second phase is expected to follow in 2022, where an array of Sakuu AM platforms will facilitate the mass production of solid-state batteries with up to 1gWH capacity per year.

“This is an important milestone for Sakuu,” commented Robert Bagheri, CEO and founder of Sakuu Corporation. “Our SSB technology development has progressed to the level where we have decided to move ahead with our plan to construct and operate a pilot facility. With the assistance of our key development partners, Relevant Industrial and Honeywell Process Solutions, the facility will be operational by the end of 2021. This facility will enable us to provide our strategic customers and early access partners with solid-state batteries for their own development and testing.”

“Relevant is excited to be part of this ground-breaking project,” added Relevant Industrial CEO John Carte. “Combining Sakuu’s advanced technology with our experience in engineering, design and systems integration using Honeywell’s leading automation technologies, provides a unique opportunity to shape the future of manufacturing. We appreciate Sakuu’s confidence in Relevant and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership.”

