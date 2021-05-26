Scotsman electric scooter produced with Arevo composite 3D printing tech launches on Indiegogo

× Expand Scotsman electric scooter manufactured with Arevo composite 3D printing technology.

Arevo’s carbon fibre composite 3D printing technology has been used to produce the Scotsman electric scooter series, launching today on Indiegogo.

The Scotsman has been developed by the Branch Creative design studio and boasts a unibody construction that is 3D printed in a single pass of Arevo’s continuous carbon fibre thermoplastic composite. Its handlebar, stem and baseboard are also manufactured with Arevo’s composite 3D printing technology and are constructed without joints or glue for increased strength.

Scotsman is available in three different models – 500, 1000, 2000 – at priced ranging between $2,999 and $4,999. The 500 model can handle a maximum rider weight of 136kg, and reach a top speed of 19 Mph, while the 1000 and 2000 scooters can support riders up to 158kg, and reach top speeds of 31 Mph and 45 Mph, respectively. They all have a 70-mile range, a five hour charging time, two battery bays and integrate GPS. The Scotsman scooters are also all manufactured using an industrial grade thermoplastic carbon fibre composite which enables them to be impact resistant and lightweight.

“In designing the Scotsman, we wanted to elevate the scooter experience to a sophisticated alternative means of transportation that appeals to the urban professional commuting to work as much as the performance geek who wants the latest in electric mobility,” commented Josh Morenstein, founder of Branch Creative. “Being able to 3D print in continuous carbon fibre composite enables us to pursue designs not otherwise possible in other materials and fabrication techniques.”

“The Scotsman is an incredible vehicle and is a triumph not just in engineering but in demonstrating an entirely new way of bringing products to market,” offered Kota Nezu, an award-winning designer who was the Chief Concept Car Designer for Toyota and developed the zeCOO, the first eMotorcycle made in Japan. “The team has reduced the long and expensive process of traditional manufacturing line set up to a much faster and more agile approach while simultaneously enabling mass customisation. This is fulfilling the dream of additive manufacturing at scale, not just in physical build volume with printing an entire scooter at each print, but in the quantity and speed of units being made.”

Shipping of the Scotsman scooters are set to begin in December 2021.

