SprintRay announces launch of OnX Tough, a new ceramic resin for dental 3D printing

× Expand SprintRay

SprintRay Inc., a manufacturer of digital dentistry and 3D printing solutions, has announced the commercial launch of OnX Tough, a ‘next generation’ hybrid ceramic resin designed for 3D printing dental prosthetics. The resin was developed using SprintRay’s NanoFusion technology, and according to the company, is said to deliver high levels of durability and life-like translucency.

“SprintRay was founded on the promise of building carefully-curated 3D printing solutions to enable dental providers to deliver an exceptional patient experience,” said SprintRay CEO and Co-Founder Amir Mansouri, Ph.D. “This breakthrough OnX Tough material represents a paradigm shift for chairside dentistry, delivering customised, beautiful and functional dental prosthetics while the patient is in the chair.”

The company says the need for dental prosthetics is on the rise, and claims that the global market is projected to reach 9.71 billion USD by 2026. According to SprintRay, approximately 178 million adults are missing at least one tooth, and 40 million are edentulous (missing all teeth). Traditional methods of manufacturing dental prosthetics involve sending digital or analog impressions to a lab, this involves a turnaround time of 3-4 weeks for some patients according to SprintRay. While additive manufacturing has allowed for in-office manufacturing of dental prosthetics, it still has its limitations.

“When creating OnX Tough, we set out to design a next generation resin that addressed a key limitation of 3D printed prosthetics today – durability and toughness,” said Sumeet Jain. Ph.D., Vice President, Materials. “To address these limitations, we developed NanoFusion technology, a new approach to dental chemistry. NanoFusion materials have a novel composition and form dense polymer chains to deliver dental prostheses with best-in-class fracture toughness, 5X that of first-generation technology. Furthermore, the composition brings a perfect combination of translucency and opacity to mimic that of natural dentition.”

OnX Tough is fully integrated with the SprintRay 3D printing workflow, which includes Pro55 S and Pro 95 S printers, Smart Print AI, and a portfolio of over 15 proprietary, biocompatible and model materials.

This is the second new resin launched by the company in the space of a few months, after it recently collaborated with BEGO Group to produce the SprintRay Crown.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.