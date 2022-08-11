SprintRay collaborates with BEGO to create new 3D printing resin for dental care

SprintRay SprintRay crown SprintRay Crown is a ceramic filled hybrid material for 3D printing single crowns, inlays, onlay, and veneers

Dental technology company SprintRay has collaborated with the BEGO Group, a leading specialist in prosthodontics and implant dentistry. The partnership has seen the creation of the SprintRay Crown, a 3D printing resin that is poised to improve the accessibility of custom dental care.

The new material is a ceramic-filled hybrid material for 3D printing permanent single crowns, inlays, onlays and veneers. SprintRay state that it allows dental professionals to provide budget-friendly custom restorations confidently.

The new material allows dental restorations to be 3D printed in dental professionals’ offices at a fraction of the cost of other methods. It also saves time, as the printing process is under an hour long.

“With this new material introduction, SprintRay continues to shape the future of the dental industry, widening the reach and scope of digital technology,” said Sumeet Jain, Vice President of Materials at SprintRay.

Continuing, Jain added: “By reducing the cost and lead times associated with restorative procedures, we’re enhancing dentistry for patients and doctors.”

Thomas Kwiedor, Head of Business Development 3D Printing for BEGO, said: “Dental 3D printing solutions, especially for durable restorations, are becoming increasingly important. In addition to the excellent material properties and good aesthetics, are the low material costs, the speed in production and the customisability of the dental objects that makes SprintRay future-proof.”

“The expansion of the partnership with SprintRay and the introduction of SprintRay Crown will further accelerate this trend.”

SprintRay is a dental technology company that builds end-to-end 3D printing ecosystems for dental professionals. SprintRay produces solutions such as dental 3D printers, 3D printing software, curing technology, washing systems and innovative materials.

BEGO was founded in 1890. The German company provides dental technicians and dentists with devices, instruments, materials, implants, services and methods for the production and processing of dental restorations. The company has been using dental 3D printing with Selective Laser Melting (SLM) for over 20 years.

SprintRay Crown is available in seven shades: A1, A2, A3, B1, B3, C2, and D3

