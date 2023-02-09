Windform RS and Windform LX 3.0 3D printing materials officially approved for spaceflight

× Expand CRP Technology

CRP Technology’s carbon fibre reinforced composite Windform RS, and glass fibre reinforced composite Windform LX 3.0, from its Windform TOP-LINE series, have passed ESA standard screening outgassing tests.

The tests are in accordance with ESA-TEC-PR-002015 (based on ECSS-Q-ST-70-02C), and are officially approved for the construction of applications to launch into space.

Franco Cevolini, CEO and Technical Director of CRP Technology, said: “Passing the outgassing tests is a crucial factor for those who supply materials to the space industry. The majority of Windform TOP-LINE composites are already approved for space applications, and now that two more Windform are officially compliant with ESA outgassing requirements, we are more competitive and ready to offer further added value to our most demanding customers.”

The test was conducted in the µVCM facility of the TEC-QEE laboratory at ESA’s ESTEC technical centre in Noordwijk, the Netherlands.

CRP Technology Part printed in Windform RS (left), part printed in Windform LX 3.0 (right)

Windform RS and Windform LX 3.0 join Windform XT 2.0, which passed both ESA and NASA standard screening and outgassing tests, and Windform SP and Windform GT which both passed NASA standard screening outgassing tests.

Earlier in 2023, CRP Technology assisted FLYING-CAM, a Belgium-based company specialising in design and manufacturing of unmanned helicopters and drone filming services, with powder bed fusion solutions with Windform XT 2.0 to produce a 3D printed part for a new unmanned aircraft system.

According to CRP Technology, Windform RS has a tensile strength of 85,25 Mpa, as well as ductility of 9.46% elongation at break, and a density of 1,10 g/cc. The glass fibre-filled Windform LX 3.0 maintains the technical and thermal properties of the LX 2.0, but has performance improvements that can be noticed from a sinterability standpoint according to the company.

