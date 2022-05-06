XJet ceramic 3D printing technology used to produce ultracar engine piston

XJet’s ceramic 3D printing technology has been leveraged by Spyros Panopoulos Automotive (SPA) to produce an engine piston for its Chaos Ultracar.

SPA is pursuing speeds of over 500 kph and acceleration from 0 to 100 kph in 1.55 seconds with its Chaos Ultracar, which is currently under development. Around 78% of the body of the Chaos Ultracar is set to be 3D printed, while crucial elements such as the engine block, camshaft and intake valves will also lean on additive manufacturing.

In that pursuit, SPA requires parts that are strong and temperature resistance enough to deal with such high demands, while being lightweight. By implementing its proprietary ‘Anadiaplasi’ method of design for additive manufacturing – in which a component takes its shape based on the forces acting on it – the company has developed an automotive engine piston with XJet’s Nano Particle Jetting ceramic technology. With this approach, material has been minimised where it doesn’t support performance and added where reinforcement is needed, resulting in an organic shape that is light but strong.

Partnering with Lino 3D – XJet’s business partner in Greece – SPA additively manufactured the Chaos piston in XJet’s Alumina material, selected due to its strength, hardness, and resistance to thermal expansion.

“Ceramic offers many advantages compared to other materials,” commented Spyros Panopoulos, SPA founder. “Harder and stiffer than steel, more resistance to heat and corrosion than metals or polymers and weighing significantly less than most metals and alloys. XJet’s Alumina parts will withstand the high temperatures expected to develop within the combustion chamber as well as on the fast-moving parts. XJet systems are uniquely capable of producing this part in ceramic, and there’s absolutely no room for error in this project.”

“SPA is taking ceramic additive manufacturing and design for AM to the edge and beyond with their work on the Chaos Ultracar,” added Haim Levi, XJet VP Strategic Marketing. “We’re extremely proud to be part of such a trailblazing project by offering the top-level capabilities of our technology and system. Designers and engineers from a wide range of industries and applications are exposed to new options now opened for them. We expect the Chaos project ceramic piston to ignite their creativity and imaginations and push the limits in the automotive industry and beyond.”

XJet will be exhibiting at the upcoming RAPID + TCT event in Detroit (Booth 1301), while the 3D printed Chaos piston has been shortlisted for the TCT Transport Application Award at the TCT Awards in June.

