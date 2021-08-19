XJet launches alumina material for Carmel 1400C 3D printing system

× Expand XJet

XJet has announced the commercial availability of the alumina ceramic material for its Carmel 1400C NanoParticle Jetting 3D printing system.

The company has sought to add the alumina to its materials portfolio because of market demand. It has been tested successfully over a number of months by an XJet customer in the United States.

Alumina is renowned for its high mechanical strength, hardness, wear resistance and thermal conductivity, as well as its very good electrical insulation and resistance to high temperatures. Like zirconia, which XJet also offers, it has very good resistance to chemicals and is a great insulator. The material is also considered to be hard to machine using methods like CNC, especially after they have been sintered into shape. XJet believes by enabling alumina to be processed on its Carmel 1400C platform, this limitation has been removed.

As a result, the company is confident manufacturers will now be able to create alumina parts with complex geometries and internal cavities, as well as near-net-shape parts with ultra-fine detail thanks to XJet’s water soluble support material.

“As alumina is the most widely used technical ceramic, and the most cost-effective, it made perfect sense to introduce that as our second ceramic material after zirconia,” commented XJet Chief Business Officer Dror Danai. “We are pleased to bring this extremely useful and valuable technical ceramic material to market, adding to our dynamic AM portfolio. New materials open up new avenues for our existing, as well as prospective, customers and serve to enhance their business opportunities.”

XJet will be exhibiting sample parts printed in the alumina material at a number of upcoming trade shows, including Ceramics Expo between August 31st and September 1st; RAPID + TCT between September 13th-15th; and Formnext between November 16th to 19th.

