Clinical applications of 3D printing in hospitals

Whether it's metal 3D printed implants designed to better fit patient needs or surgical guides to aid with complex procedures, the healthcare sector provides some of the most fascinating adoption examples of additive manufacturing technology; not least in 2020 where the influx of 3D printers being used to help in the fight against COVID-19 shone a brighter spotlight on the technology's potential in emergency scenarios.

In this talk from the TCT Conference @ Formnext Connect, Nicole Wake from Montefiore Medical Center will discuss major clinical applications of medical 3D printing including craniomaxillofacial, orthopaedic, congenital heart disease, and urologic surgeries, considerations for starting a hospital-based 3D printing lab, and North American efforts for reimbursement for anatomic models and guides.

