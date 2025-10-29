CONSTRUCT 3D promises 'best in class' speeds with industrial 3D printer launch

× Expand CONSTRUCT 3D CONSTRUCT 2 3D printer - 1

UK-based 3D printer manufacturer CONSTRUCT 3D has launched its latest machine, geared towards industrial users.

The company, which made its debut at TCT 3Sixty in 2022 with its Construct 1 and Construct 1 Mini desktop FDM printers, says the Construct 2 offers ‘best in class’ speeds and accuracy, and is able to process more than 8kg of material throughput per day with a specially designed ultra-high flow hotend.

It features a build volume of 340mm x 390mm x 400mm, slightly larger than its Construct 1 XL model, and a heat controlled and regulated internal print chamber, capable of reaching 70°C in 30 minutes to allow processing of challenging materials. Designed for users working in industrial environments, the machine also provides data security with four different connection methods offered.

Speed has been the company's flagship feature since it launched, with its current line-up claiming five times faster print speeds compared to average times on the market - 320mm/s versus 60mm/s. This latest offering improves on that figure with print speeds up to 500mm/s.

Speaking to TCT at the time, the company said, "We wanted to make a machine that the community would love, and didn’t need you to worry about upgrades or tweaks to get better performance. So, we built our own FDM printer from the ground up, analysing every choice and part to see if it improves the printing experience. Turns out, the machine we made punches well above its class."

CONTRUCT 3D is unveiling the machine at Advanced Engineering via UK-based reseller AM Futures. It is currently available to pre-order priced at £14,950, plus £2,500 for the 'Lights Out Production Unit'.