Continuous Composites draws investment from Saint-Gobain's external venture arm

Continuous Composites has received strategic investment from Saint-Gobain’s venture arm NOVA which will help the company develop its Continuous Fiber 3D Printing (CF3D) technology.

The French multinational manufacturer and high-performance materials distributor has also entered into a joint development agreement for the commercialisation of CF3D.

CF3D is a patented technology that combined high performance continuous fibre with rapid curing thermoset resins to build complex composite structures. It is a technology comprised of configurable hardware, proprietary software and tailorable materials that is currently being demonstrated and developed in Continuous Composites’ 7,500-square-foot demonstration facility, opened in November. The current set-up uses a CNC controlled robotic work cell, though the technology is motion platform agnostic, and could potentially be packaged into an office-friendly solution in the future.

Continuous Composites is bringing CF3D technology to market in a bid to disrupt the composites sector, rather than just the 3D printing space, and has procured an undisclosed amount from Saint-Gobain to facilitate the commercialisation of the technology. Saint-Gobain has a history of delivering high-value solutions to a range of industrial markets and its external ventures arm has sought to connect Continuous Composites with the company’s vast resources to ‘nurture their ideas and grow their companies to scale.’

“Saint-Gobain recognises the incredible opportunity and the potential of Continuous Composites’ CF3D technology,” commented Minas Apelian, Vice President of Internal and External Venturing, Saint-Gobain. “This partnership will bring innovative solutions to our customers and we are excited to take this strategic step with the Continuous Composites team.”

“The investment by Saint-Gobain allows our team access to an extensive pool of resources and expertise across their eight research centres worldwide,” added Tyler Alvarado, Continuous Composites CEO. “We are proud to be a portfolio company of NOVA by Saint-Gobain and together we are establishing CF3D as a foundational technology in the AM 2.0 industry.”

