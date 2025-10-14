Cummings Aerospace using 3D printing to rapidly iterate Hellhound S3 drone

× Expand Cummings Aerospace

Cummings Aerospace is using 3D printing technology in the continued development of the Hellhound S3 drone.

With the use of 3D printing and modular open systems, Cummings can rapidly iterate the design of the product, harnessing test data and soldier feedback to inform each update.

According to the latest communication from Cummings, 3D printing, in combination with US Department of War-approved commercial components, has helped to ‘reduce production costs, simplify logistics and deliver advanced capabilities at lower costs than traditional systems.’

The company recently completed a flight test of the Hellhound S3 to demonstrate its extended range capability. This latest test forms part of a series that intends to validate the drone’s performance across a wide range of speeds and flight profiles. During the test, the man-portable loitering munition flew for over 30 kilometres at a top speed of 180 miles per hour, carrying an inert warhead and landing with more than 50% fuel remaining. All primary objectives were achieved.

“This test validates Hellhound S3’s persistent loitering capability at extended ranges,” said Sheila Cummings, CEO of Cummings Aerospace. “That range, combined with speed and modularity, makes Hellhound ideally suited for both loitering munition missions and counter-unmanned aircraft system operations against Group 2 and Group 3 threats, such as the Shahed.”

The Hellhound S3 boasts a top speed of 384 miles per hour, enabling it to chase and destroy Group 2 and Group 3 unmanned aerial systems, and supports warhead, electronic warfare, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance payloads. It has been designed to allow soldiers to field-swap payloads in less than two minutes and weighs less than 25 pounds, allowing for single-soldier deployment. Cummings has also said the drone has achieved Technology Readiness Level 7 and Manufacturing Readiness Level 7.