CurifyLabs releases next-gen software platform to support 3D printed compounded medication

Compounded medication manufacturer CurifyLabs has released its next-generation software platform to provide pharmacists with greater design flexibility.

CurifyLabs utilises 3D printing in the production of compounded medication and is looking to allow pharmacists to adapt formulations on-demand with its new software offering.

Compounding is the preparation of customised medicines for patients whose needs cannot be met by mass-produced drugs and has long relied on manual, time-intensive processes with inherent risks. CurifyLabs is therefore working to modernise this practice with its Compounding System Solution, which integrates advanced software, GMP-grade excipient bases, and 3D printing technology. According to CurifyLabs, the platform has been validated by more than 100 pharmacists.

With the Compounding System Solution, pharmacists can formulate directly from pure APIs or crushed tablets, delivering rapid access to tailored therapies. They will also be able to support multiple dosage forms including tablets, liquids, films, suppositories and troches, while the software boasts built-in features - including electronic records, audit trails, and validated processes - that are aligned with FDA and GMP standards.

“With our latest software release, we’re making compounding faster, more precise, and more adaptable than ever before,” said Charlotta Topelius, CurifyLabs CEO and Founder. “CurifyLabs Create empowers pharmacists to personalise therapies at the point of care, while our expanded excipient bases enable a wide range of patient-friendly dosage forms.”

CurifyLabs says the new platform has been developed by pharmacists for pharmacists. it claims the platform is up to four times faster than manual compounding while embedding robust quality safeguards to reduce risk and improve efficiency. By automating one of healthcare’s most time-consuming tasks, the company suggests its new solution not only alleviates clinical workloads but also enables patients to access safer, faster, and more personalised care.

“The demand for personalised compounding is accelerating, fueled by advances in pharmacogenomics and the need for tailored dosing—especially for children, seniors, and patients with complex conditions,” added Topelius. “With our enhanced software, working hand-in-hand with our first-of-its-kind 3D printing technology, we’re not just improving compounding—we’re redefining it for the future of healthcare.”