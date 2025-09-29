DEEP Manufacturing becomes Europe's first DNV-approved wire arc additive manufacturer

× Expand DEEP Manufacturing HexBot

DEEP Manufacturing, the UK-based company that’s using 3D printing to build subsea habitats, has announced it has received full Approval of Manufacture (AoM) from the DNV for Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM).

The classification society has granted the approval, which covers the use of WAAM for the production of pressure vessels, pressure vessels for human occupancy, and hull structures and equipment, to only a handful of manufacturers globally. DEEP Manufacturing is the first company to receive the approval in Europe.

Peter Richards, CEO of DEEP Manufacturing said, “Being one of the few manufacturers globally, and the only in Europe, to secure this level of approval demonstrates both the maturity of our technology and the trust placed in our processes. It proves that DEEP Manufacturing is ready to deliver large, safety-critical WAAM components to the highest standards.”

The news builds on a conversation Richards had on TCT's Additive Insight podcast earlier this year, in which he discussed the company's own six arm robotic additive manufacturing platform, the HexBot, and the crucial role of standards in developing pressure vessels for human occupancy

DNV’s AoM programme is designed to verify a manufacturer’s ability to consistently produce materials and products to given specifications and in accordance with rule requirements.

Thorsten Lohmann, Head of Materials & Welding at DNV Maritime added, “WAAM and Additive Manufacturing (AM) techniques have made great strides over the past several years, creating new potential efficiencies in logistics and supply chains, as well as maintenance and repair. At DNV we are committed to enabling these technologies through our evolving AM rules, to ensure that we build this segment on a foundation of expert and independent safety and quality standards.”

Earlier this month, DEEP Manufacturing was named as one of the collaborators on board a UK-based project exploring the 3D printing of a digitally-enabled propeller. The project aims to transform propellers from passive hardware into smart, cyber-physical systems capable of monitoring their performance throughout their operational life.