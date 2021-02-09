Desktop Metal names James Haley as new CFO & appoints Arjun Aggarwal as CPO

× Expand Desktop Metal Studio System 2

Desktop Metal has announced the appointment of James Haley as its new Chief Financial Officer and Arjun Aggarwal as Chief Product Officer.

Both Haley and Aggarwal’s promotions are being made effective this week.

The appointments come just months after the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange and weeks after significant updates to its product portfolio, including the launch of the P-1 and P-50 Production Systems, the launch of the Studio System 2 and the integration of EnvisionTEC’s DLP technology.

“[James] brings a strong track record of leading financial operations for high-growth technology companies with significant functional experience overseeing strategic transactions and public financing events,” commented Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop. “James has already proven to be a strong addition to our leadership team and I am excited to work with him closely in his new role to drive our success and deliver value for our shareholders.

“Arjun’s had an incredible impact on our business since he’s joined us and he is deeply familiar with our technology, customers and market opportunity. We’re excited to create this new role for as we expand our product portfolio and enter a new phase of our business.”

Haley joined Desktop Metal as Vice President of Finance in August 2020 and brings more than 25 years’ experience in financial leadership with high-growth technology firms. He has had four senior finance roles at public companies and two divisions of global public companies. He is to work closely with Desktop Metal’s current CFO, Elizabeth Linardos, who is set to remain with the company in an advisory capacity through July to ensure a smooth transition.

“I am excited to step into the CFO role at Desktop Metal to help the company continue executing its strategic vision,” said Haley. “I look forward to continuing to work with the entire Desktop Metal team to build on the Company’s momentum, accelerate our growth, and deliver value to shareholders.”

Aggarwal, meanwhile, has been with Desktop Metal since October 2017 and has worked as the company’s VP of Product and Business Development since January 2020. Prior to joining Desktop Metal, Aggarwal was in venture investing and technology investment banking roles at New Enterprise Associations and Morgan Stanley. In his new role at Desktop Metal, he will manage the company’s product portfolio strategy and strategic partnerships.

“Desktop Metal has been a pioneer in reshaping additive manufacturing for production applications,” said Aggarwal. “The company has an extraordinary opportunity to change how industrial businesses innovate across product design, manufacturing, and supply chain. I’m excited to continue exploring our customers’ evolving needs and working with our team in this new role to bring exceptional solutions to market that help drive this transformation.”

