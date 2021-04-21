Desktop Metal qualifies 316L stainless steel on Production System 3D printing platforms

× Expand DM 316L

Desktop Metal has qualified 316L stainless steel material for use on its Production System Platform.

The company believes the addition of this material will allow users of its metal binder jetting systems to produce end-use components that can withstand the most demanding environments.

Boasting corrosion resistance and mechanical properties that allow it to perform well in extreme temperatures, 316L stainless steel is said to be suitable for application in the marine, healthcare, food preparation and pharmaceutical processing environments, as well as the automotive industry. Having put the material through extensive testing, Desktop Metal has validated it for use on its Production System machines and according to MPIF 35 standards for structural powder metallurgy parts set by the Metal Powder Industries Federation.

The company has also used its 316L stainless steel material to develop a series of sample applications, which include a rocker arm for salt water marine environments, a fluid connector for chemical processing plants, a customised surgical tool, and a gear shift knob for the automotive sector. Thanks to the material’s corrosion resistance capabilities, the rocker arm is said to have a prolonged life, the fluid connector is protected against harsh chemicals and the gear shift knob is able to withstand the wear and tear that high touch parts require. Desktop Metal says it could produce the fluid connector at a throughput of 5,500 per week at a cost of $6.85 per part; the surgical tool could be printed at scales of 24,000 parts per week at a cost of $2.50 per part; and the gear shift knob at up to 6,700 parts per week. All parts have been produced on the P50 Production System.

“The qualification of 316L stainless steel with leading mechanical properties on the Production System platform is part of our aggressive roadmap to support an array of materials for binder jetting and a testament to the advantages of SPJ technology, which enables mass production throughput without sacrificing part performance and repeatability,” commented Jonah Myerberg, co-founder and CTO of Desktop Metal. “With 316L on the Production System P-50, businesses will now be able to leverage additive manufacturing to produce complex, end-use parts suitable for use in harsh environments at volumes and costs competitive with conventional manufacturing.”

