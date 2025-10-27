DN Solutions combines subtractive and metal additive manufacturing

× Expand DN Solutions DLX 450 at DIMF 2025

Korean machine tool manufacturer DN Solutions is set present its latest machines to the European additive manufacturing (AM) market.

The company, formerly known as Doosan, is the third largest machine tool company and made its entry onto the industrial 3D printing sector earlier this year with the launch of its own series of laser powder bed fusion metal 3D printers under the name, DLX. At Formnext, it will present its latest DLX products alongside its 5-axis CNC DVF5000, underscoring its 'AM2CNC strategy', which combines additive and subtractive manufacturing.

"With AM2CNC, we make additive manufacturing precise, scalable, and economically sustainable," commented Dr. Vino Suntharakumaran, Vice President Additive Manufacturing at DN Solutions. "We are convinced that manufacturing companies can unlock new business opportunities—and remain competitive—by combining the flexibility of additive manufacturing with the precision of CNC technology."

DN Solutions will be presenting its flagship DLX450D, designed for high-volume applications, and showing how additive manufacturing can be introduced into existing production processes to combine AM's design freedoms with the surface quality of CNC. An example workflow begins with printing on the DLX450D 3D printer and continues via an unpacking station to automated pallet transfer, followed by CNC finishing on the DVF5000.

The debut arrives ahead of the opening of DN Solutions new European additive manufacturing centre, which is scheduled to launch in Gütersloh in early 2026.