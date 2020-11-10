DSM launches high-performance EcoPaXX AM4001 GF pellet 3D printing material

× Expand DSM EcoPaXX AM4001 GF

DSM has announced the launch of a high-performance bio-based material for fused granulate fabrication 3D printing technology.

The EcoPaXX AM4001 GF has been optimised for 3D pellet printing and developed for the production of end-use parts and tooling in sectors like the automotive space.

It is said to exhibit excellent thermal and mechanical properties with low moisture uptake, as well as excellent chemical resistance and good surface properties. The material is also 42% bio-based according to ISO 16620-1 2015(E).

Harnessing the EcoPaXX AM4001, DSM believes users can make geometry and internal structure changes easier and reduce production time by eliminating production process steps. The company is also confident the material helps to meet lower emissions standards by building lightweight products and reduce their manufacturing carbon footprint.

“EcoPaXX AM4001 GF is the first 3D printing material based on DSM’s established bio-based engineering material EcoPaXX, an industry-leading engineering material used in traditional manufacturing for industrial applications,” commented Geoff Gardner, Innovations Director Additive Manufacturing at DSM. “A combination of DSM’s proprietary technology and the power of nature’s building blocks derived from castor plants, the material is ideal for pellet printing automotive structural parts combining mechanical performance with a wide temperature range.”

DSM has launched the EcoPaXX AM4001 material after increasing its focus on fused granulate fabrication 3D printing over the last year. In 2020 alone, the company has aligned with both JuggerBot 3D and Nedcam to explore the possibilities in pellet 3D printing, while also launching a glass-filled polypropylene material optimised for the technology in August.

