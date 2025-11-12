Dyndrite LPBF Pro integrated with EOS Open Architecture

Dyndrite LPBF Pro has been integrated with EOS Open Architecture via the EOS Toolpath API.

The integration, the companies say, will provide EOS Build Plan users with 'unprecedented vector-level control' for parameter optimisation on EOS metal additive manufacturing platforms, including fully leveraging productivity multipliers such as nLIGHT AFX lasers. They suggest it will 'usher in a new era of productivity, quality, and flexibility' for laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) manufacturing.

Users can expect greater control over speeds, feeds, and exposure strategies on EOS platforms, gaining direct access to additional powerful new capabilities for toolpath optimisation, thermal management, and exposure development. These tools, Dyndrite says, will enable engineers to fine-tune parameters for thin walls, overhangs, and bulk geometries within a single build, while automating repeatable workflows that scale seamlessly from R&D to full serial production. Users will also have continuous access to advanced exposure-development tools and a programmatic environment for automating qualification, reducing variability, and optimising processes to meet unique and demanding geometry requirements, according to the company.

“Accessibility, quality, and performance are hallmarks of EOS, and attributes that our customers value and expect,” said Joachim Zettler, CTO, EOS. “With the EOS Build Plan, the integration of Dyndrite LPBF Pro, and nLIGHT’s advanced laser technology, customers now gain all three in one step: continuous access to innovations that unlock new ways to boost quality, increase productivity, and strengthen their competitive edge.”

Propulsion systems manufacturer Ursa Major has been among the first to have access to EOS' Open Architecture, nLight's beam shaping technology and Dyndrite LPBF Pro. Together, these technologies are said to have improved part quality, reduced scrap, and sped up print times by a factor of two to three at the same quality level compared with conventional Gaussian spots.

“By working with EOS, nLIGHT, and Ursa Major, we’ve proven that when you give engineers full control, everyone benefits, especially the customer,” said Harshil Goel, Founder & CEO, Dyndrite. “This is about empowering users' creativity and unlocking the full potential of their machines for their specific use cases.”

“EOS has been a great supporter of our mission. By applying Dyndrite LPBF Pro through EOS’ open architecture, we’re able to push both EOS and nLIGHT beam shaping technology to the max,” said Thomas Pomorski, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Ursa Major. “The results are tangible - we’re qualifying faster, producing more efficiently, and achieving quality levels we couldn’t reach before. This is just the beginning.”