e-Xstream adds Senvol additive manufacturing database to MaterialCenter platform

Hexagon Manufacturing’s e-Xstream engineering brand has added Senvol’s database of additive manufacturing materials and machines to its MaterialCenter material data management system.

The Senvol database has been designed to facilitate the identification and comparison of additive manufacturing products based on process, manufacturer, required part size, cost, compatible materials and more. Now, with its integration into MaterialCenter, manufacturers will have access to data concerning powders, machines, builds, parts, tests, post-processing, design and CAE models, which they can use to understand how materials and 3D printing platforms will perform.

e-Xstream believes it is giving manufacturers immediate access to a ‘wealth of additive manufacturing intelligence for metal, polymer, composite and advanced materials’, while also enabling them to better evaluate how 3D printing can be used to improve their products. Shortlisted materials candidates can also be exported from MaterialCenter directly into the CAD tools being harnessed for product development.

“Since its inception, the 3D printing industry has been grappling with a lack of data on material behaviour and printing processes, which is preventing it from being used for more widespread industrial production,” commented Philippe Hébert, Product marketing Manager at e-Xstream engineering. “The combination of the Senvol database and MaterialCenter has made what use to be a disparate, specialised knowledge much more accessible. I believe greater understanding of the rapidly evolving capabilities of additive manufacturing will enable product development teams to rapidly explore new design possibilities and encourage wider collaboration to adopt new manufacturing techniques within organisations.”

“We are very pleased to announce our partnership with e-Xstream engineering. MaterialCenter is one of the leading software solutions for materials data management and it is a natural fit for the Senvol database to be offered through their platform,” added Zach Simkin, President of Senvol. “MaterialCenter users will now have a comprehensive database of additive manufacturing machines and materials at their fingertips.”

