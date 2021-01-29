EOS appoints Dr Florian Mes as Chief Performance Officer

EOS has announced the appointment of Dr Florian Mes as its new Chief Performance Officer (CPO).

Starting earlier this month, Mes will be tasked with ensuring ‘operational excellence’ and will work with the management team to drive the consistent implementation of the corporate strategy across companies within the EOS Group.

Mes brings with him extensive experience in the areas of business transformation, finance excellence and corporate finance, per EOS, with his most recent role being a partner at a management consultancy. He also holds a degree in business administration and economics from the University of Regensburg and a doctorate in business administration from the University of Wuppertal. Joining EOS, he will be responsible for finance, operations, IT and Process Management.

“I would like to thank the Langer family for entrusting me with this responsibility,” commented Mes. “I am very happy to join the innovative EOS team and be part of the exciting company and industry journey still ahead of us. Within the next year, we will adapt our operating model to reflect the ever-changing business environment around us and will continue to constantly optimise overall performance and end-to-end processes to exploit the full potential of our industry-leading industrial 3D printing solutions for our customers.”

“We warmly welcome Dr Florian Mes to our group of companies,” added EOS CEO Marie Langer. “He is a perfect fit with our company culture and with his knowledge and experience, he will support us in making our organisation to become even more efficient and process oriented. We continue to be committed to help guide our customers on their transformative AM journey, including the drive towards digitalisation, industrialisation and sustainability. Dr Mes will support us in pushing our own organisation’s industrial digitalisation transformation, making it a truly holistic approach.”

