EOS introduces four new metal additive manufacturing materials

× Expand EOS

EOS has introduced four new metal additive manufacturing materials to its portfolio ahead of the Formnext trade fair in Frankfurt next month.

The EOS FeNi36, EOS NickelAlloy C22, EOS Steel 42CrMo4, and EOS StainlessSteel 316L-4404 materials have each been optimised for EOS Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) systems.

According to EOS, they will further expand the company's ability to 'address specialised AM requirements across the aerospace, energy, chemical, automotive, and marine industries.'

EOS FeNi36 has been designed to be suitable for applications where precision and stability under fluctuating temperatures are critical, with EOS targeting the aerospace, space, defence, and energy sectors. It is said to have an exceptionally low coefficient of thermal expansion (<2 ppm/K between 30–150°C), while providing up to 10x lower thermal expansion than alloys like 316L and MS1. Compatible with the EOS M 290 system, EOS says typical applications include optical housings, mirror mounts, cryogenic instrument components, optical benches, precision metrology inserts, and small composite tooling inserts. At Formnext, the company will present a lobed jet engine nozzle and optical housing, both manufactured in the material.

The EOS NickelAlloy C22 exhibits corrosion resistance, high strength, and toughness properties, with EOS suggesting it suitable for industries where contact with biological and chemical media is unavoidable. Initially compatible with the EOS M 290 series, the company will target the chemical processing and food processing markets with this product.

With the EOS Steel 42CrMo4, meanwhile, EOS is targeting the automotive space. A widely used material in the sector, EOS has optimised the material for additive manufacturing, offering its high toughness and strength properties for users of 3D printing. Also compatible with the EOS M 290 series, EOS suggests the material is ideal for the engineering of components, gears and shafts.

Expand EOS

Finally, the EOS StainlessSteel 316L-4404 is a European industry-standard stainless steel variant that combines high ductility, toughness, strength, and corrosion resistance. Tailored for industries such as chemical processing, food production, water handling, and marine, the alloy delivers proven performance at a lower cost. The new chemistry variant is more industrial grade than standard EOS 316L, while maintaining compatibility with existing StainlessSteel 316L parameter sets. The material is compatible with a wide range of systems, including EOS M 290, EOS M 400, EOS M 400-4, and EOS M 300-4.

"With these additions, we continue to expand our materials portfolio to meet the most demanding industry requirements," said Hanna Pirkkalainen, Head of Product, EOS Oy. "Whether it is the unmatched thermal stability of EOS FeNi36, the corrosion resistance of NickelAlloy C22, or the accessibility of widely used steels like 42CrMo4 and 316L-4404, we are enabling our customers to innovate faster, address supply chain challenges, and bring additive manufacturing into new applications. Our team is excited to discuss our entire metal materials portfolio at Formnext."