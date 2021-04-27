Evonik launches first materials for VAT photopolymerisation 3D printing

× Expand Evonik SLA DLP materials INFINAM® TI 3100 L - das erste Hochleistungsmaterial aus der Produktfamilie der Photopolymere INFINAM® TI 3100 L - the first high-performance material of Evonik's photopolymer product family

Evonik has announced the development of two new photopolymers which represent the company’s first steps into the VAT photopolymerisation 3D printing market.

INFINAM TI 3100 L and INFINAM ST 6100 L are said to be designed for industrial 3D printing applications and will be presented for the first time at the TCT Asia trade show in Shanghai between May 26-28.

Evonik says the INFINAM TI 3100 L material is able to produce parts with high toughness and impact resistance, and is compatible with SLA and DLP 3D printing technologies. The impact resistance on printed parts measures 30 J/m3 with a elongation at break of 120%, ensuring they can withstand permanent mechanical effects such as pressing or impact. Suitable applications include automotive components and consumer goods parts.

The INFINAM ST 6100 L material, meanwhile, boats a tensile strength of 89MPa, flexural stress of 145 MPa and a heat deflection temperature of 120°C, representing a ‘new benchmark’ in high-strength polymer resins, per Evonik. Applications which require high temperature resistance and high mechanical strength are said to be suitable for this material.

“With the new product line, we are entering the market-relevant photopolymer technology stream, strengthening our long-term market position as materials experts for all major polymer-based 3D printing technologies,” commented Dr Dominic Störkle, Head of the Additive Manufacturing Innovation Growth Field at Evonik. “With the new ready-to-use formulations, we are also continuing our materials campaign and driving industrial-scale 3D printing as manufacturing technology along the entire value chain.”

“With INFINAM TI 3100 L and INFINAM ST 6100 L we have brought the group’s first photopolymer materials for additive manufacturing to market maturity,” added Dr Rainer Hahn, Head of Evonik’s photopolymer market segment in the Additive Manufacturing Innovation Growth Field. “In doing so, we draw on the enormous chemical expertise of our researchers in component development and formulation. On this basis, we can offer the market a unique product with excellent properties and help our customers to conquer new application areas.”

