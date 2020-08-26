ExOne joins Xometry network as exclusive metal binder jet 3D printing provider

× Expand Xometry ExOne

Xometry is now offering ExOne’s metal binder jetting 3D printing technology via its United States manufacturing services.

The company has established a network of thousands of manufacturers throughout the US, leveraging additive manufacturing, CNC machining and sheet metal fabrication to serve 25,000 customers in an array of industries. As a result of this partnership, ExOne will align with Xometry as the exclusive provider of binder jetting services through the recently launched Digital RFQ Marketplace to deliver metal 3D printed parts in more than 20 certified materials, including 316L and 17-4PH stainless steels, Inconel 718 and M2 tool steel.

Xometry’s Digital RFQ – request for quotation – Marketplace allows users of the manufacturing network to upload part files, specify certain part requirements and receive price quotations from available job shops within seven days. While typically, users would be able to pick their manufacturing shop from the available companies in the Xometry network, with ExOne acting as the exclusive provider of metal binder jet services, the Pennsylvania-based company will carry out all print jobs best-suited to metal binder jetting.

Xometry CEO Randy Altschuler: “The impact of COVID-19 on manufacturing will pale in comparison to climate change. We better be ready for it.”

“ExOne is proud to offer our metal 3D printing services to Xometry customers,” commented John Hartner, ExOne CEO. “Our industrial binder jet machines can truly take products from prototyping all the way to final production with a single process that is fast, affordable and sustainable.”

“We’re excited to offer binder jetting to expand the range of services our customers can get from Xometry’s new Digital RFQ Marketplace,” added Randy Altschuler, Xometry CEO. “ExOne is a true innovator in additive manufacturing and we believe this partnership is a big win for our customers.”

ExOne’s binder jet capabilities become the second metal additive manufacturing process, after Direct Metal Laser Sintering, to be supported by Xometry and will complement the organisation’s comprehensive additive portfolio, which also includes Stereolithography, Selective Laser Sintering, Fused Deposition Modelling, Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis and HP’s Jet Fusion technologies.