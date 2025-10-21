Farsoon Europe opens new headquarters in Germany

Expand Farsoon Europe

Farsoon Europe GmbH has opened its permanent European headquarters at Industriestraße 5/1 in Sindelfingen.

The new Innovation Center will serve as Farsoon Europe's dedicated hub for industrial additive manufacturing development.

Farsoon says the opening of the facility represents a major step in Farsoon's commitment to Europe's manufacturing industry. It will bring together 'global expertise and local execution' and aim to accelerate the transition of additive manufacturing users from prototyping to full-scale series production.

Several of Farsoon's additive manufacturing systems will be hosted at the site, with the company offering support to customers who are working to achieve series production readiness, supply chain resilience, and collaborative industrialization through hands-on testing, validation, and partnership programs.

With the launch of the new facility, Farsoon will work to validate processes, materials, and workflows under real manufacturing conditions, while also building localised, scalable solutions to strengthen Europe’s industrial independence. The company will seek to partner with OEMs, suppliers, and research institutes to transform additive concepts into certified production, and promises to help businesses scale efficiently with minimised financial risk and early production pathways.

“The Sindelfingen Innovation Center marks an important milestone in Farsoon’s European journey,” said Oliver Huizhi Li, Managing Director, Farsoon Europe GmbH. “It’s where ideas become industrial reality — enabling our customers to move beyond pilots into true series production and long-term competitiveness.”