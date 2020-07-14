FELIXprinters 3D printing products authorised for US Government use

× Expand OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

FELIXprinters has announced its 3D printing products are now available for US Government procurement after becoming an authorised original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

The company counts among its reseller network Team One, a General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedules (MAS) contractor for the US government. Through this relationship, FELIXprinters 3D printing products are now officially listed on US Government contract Schedule 36 3D Products and Services Team One Contract #GS-03F-050GA and GSAadvantage.com for US government procurement.

Joining the likes of 3DPRINTLIFE, Owens Corning, Stratasys and TriTon3D to have products listed on that contract, FELIXprinters’ products can now be accessed by central and local US government. The company has a growing portfolio of desktop 3D printing machines, including the BIOprinter launched earlier this year and high-temperature platforms still to come, as well as materials, software and services.

FELIXprinters was founded ten years ago and continues to expand its product offering, and with its machines and materials portfolios set to expand further this year, the company believes its relationship with Team One will help to boost its profile in the United States.

“We are delighted to be working with Team One in the States and are extremely encouraged by our inclusion on this US government contract,” FELIXprinters co-founder Wilgo Feliksdal commented. “This could help establish FELIXprinters as a prominent player in the US 3D printing sector and it comes in a year when we have launched two new 3D printers, our BIOprinter and an upcoming platform for high temperature printing. We continue to innovate, to listen to customer requirements and then serve them with competitively priced 3D printing with solutions which have at their core: ease of use and, above all else, accuracy, reliability and repeatability.”

