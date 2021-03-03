Fintek becomes exclusive UK agent of RENA Technologies metal 3D printing post-processing solutions

× Expand RENA Technologies H3000

Metal surface finishing specialist Fintek has been named as the exclusive UK agent for RENA Technologies Austria GmbH H-series post-processing platforms.

The H-series range of machines is based on the patented Hirtisation process and is able to remove support structures and powder, while also reducing the surface roughness of metal printed parts. RENA Technologies offers the technology through three platforms of varying size, which can be used to support parts printed in all common metals and alloys from a range of 3D printing systems.

H3000 is the entry level platform and is ideal for part sizes up to 300 x 300 x 150 mm, H6000 can process parts up to 500 x 500 x 350 mm and H12000 is designed for larger and industrial additive manufacturing processes with its ability to post-process 500 parts per hour in four different materials from up to 25 printers. In comparison, H3000 and H6000 can handle the print feed from three and four printers respectively.

Test parts before and after the Hirtisation process.

RENA Technologies’ machines are said to be able to reach deep into cavities, undercuts and other design intricacies, while eliminating support structures and partially melted grains. Printed parts leave the machines clean and vacuum dried, ready for subsequent finishing steps, like the adding of protective coatings. The processes are automated and said to be short, with cycle times as low as 30 minutes depending on the size and load of parts. Through a partnership with Fintek, these capabilities will now be available to UK-based metal additive manufacturers.

“The RENA H-series complements our existing disc, drag and stream finishing ranges from OTEC,” commented Fintek Managing Director Jonathan Dean. “They expand considerably our subcontract capability and machine offering for the surface finishing of additively manufactured metal parts. RENA is a global company and we are pleased to be able to draw on their extensive experience.”

“Achieving a commercially viable surface finish on additively manufactured metal parts has prevented the adoption of the technology for many applications,” added Fintek Operations Manager Jamie Phillips. “The Hirtisation process removes this barrier and at Fintek we also have the capability with the OTEC range of high energy stream finishing systems to take external surface roughness down to Ra values of 0.01 μm.”

