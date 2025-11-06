Former EOS SVP joins silicone 3D printing company Spectroplast as CEO

Silicone 3D printing company Spectroplast AG has named its new CEO.

Maximilian Eils joins the Swiss company following almost 15 years at EOS, where he most recently severed as Senior Vice President co-leading its sales and services across the EMEA region.

Spectroplast, which spun out of ETH Zurich in 2018, says Eils appointment marks a new chapter ‘focused on accelerating the industrial adoption of silicone additive manufacturing and transforming material innovation into scalable production solutions.’

“Spectroplast has built an incredibly strong foundation,” said Maximilian Eils. “What excites me most is translating that technical excellence into solutions with real-world impact. We’ll push the limits of what’s possible with silicone 3D printing: expanding our material portfolio, deepening co-development with customers, and building efficient, reliable production processes that deliver value from concept to market.”

Frank C. Herzog, Managing Partner at HZG Group, one of the key investors in Spectroplast said the group believes AM’s future’s lies in the development of its supporting technologies, including materials.

Herzog said, “With Spectroplast’s silicone 3D printing solutions and Maximilian Eils’ operational leadership, the company is poised to become a key element in that ecosystem and help scale solutions from lab to factory.”

Johann Oberhofer, Managing Partner at AM Ventures, another prominent investor in the company commented, “Spectroplast’s focus on silicone, combined with Maximilian’s proven leadership in scaling technology companies, gives us confidence that the company will accelerate meaningful industrial adoption across sectors.”