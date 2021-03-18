Formlabs Dental launches Scan to Model tool to enable easy conversion of intraoral scans to 3D printable models

× Expand Formlabs Scan to Model

Formlabs has announced a new feature inside its PreForm software that is designed to easily convert intraoral scans into 3D printable dental models.

Scan to Model has been developed to allow dental and orthodontic professionals to scan a patient’s teeth with a 3D intraoral scanner, upload the raw model and print parts with a Formlabs Form 3B, all within one hour. The company believes users will be able to adopt and implement this digital workflow ‘without having prior experience’ with digital dental software.

This launch forms a significant part of Formlabs Dental’s mission to increase the accessibility of flexible and patient-specific treatment protocols to all dental professionals. With only 4% of orthodontists having in-house 3D printing capabilities – and 30% having intraoral 3D scanning capacity – Formlabs has noted that the costs and training associated with 3D printing are significant hurdles to adoption. Its Scan to Model tool, however, is said to reduce the effort required to turn 3D intraoral scans into simple printed models, reduce turnaround times for models and retainers and reduce the number of software programmes required to carry out model preparation. Tackling applications like diagnostic, formed appliance and fit check models, Formlabs believes the Scan to Model capabilities can enable same day delivery.

“Getting started in digital dentistry couldn’t be easier with the Formlabs Dental Ecosystem,” commented Sam Wainwright, Dental Products Manager of Formlabs. “The Scan to Model software feature does all the work, converting intraoral 3D scan files into printable dental models so it’s simple for providers to bring digital model production in-house. This new software feature, our printers and dental resins of the Formlabs Dental Ecosystem support dentistry’s transformation enabling both newcomers and experienced professionals to add digital workflows.”

“Scan to Model is more advanced than an open-source mesh editor and faster than going through a comprehensive dental design programme,” added James E. Paschal, DMD, MS, a Formlabs Dental customer. “My staff and I started using it immediately with no issues. It’s a great entry point for doctors who are interested in digital.”

