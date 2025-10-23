Formlabs founder Max Lobovsky to receive Additive Manufacturing Users Group Innovator Award

Formlabs founder and CEO Max Lobovsky is set to join an esteemed list of additive manufacturing visionaries as the Additive Manufacturing Users Group names its next Innovator Award recipient.

Shannon VanDeren, AMUG president, described Lobovsky as “an obvious selection” for the award, which is reserved for individuals who have made significant contributions to AM’s advancement and application.

VanDeren said, “Formlabs has had a dramatic impact on the 3D printing landscape. Its success across the personal and professional spaces, from individuals to startups to global industry leaders, has greatly expanded the adoption, exploration, and consumption of the technology. Max’s leadership and tenacity deserve to be recognized by our Innovators Award.”

Lobovsky will be presented with the Innovators Award at the 2026 AMUG Conference in Reno, Nevada, where he’ll also take part in the annual Innovators Showcase, a fireside chat hosted on the AMUG main stage, which will dive into Lobovsky's path and insights on the AM industry.

Lobovsky, who was inducted into the TCT Hall of Fame in 2024, co-founded Formlabs in 2011. Entering the marketplace via Kickstarter, the company has gone on to become one of the world's largest suppliers of professional stereolithography (SLA) and selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printers, with unit sales upwards of 130,000.

Previous Innovators Award recipients include industry luminaries Chuck Hull, Scott Crump, Carl Deckard, Fried Vancraen, Gideon Levy, Hans Langer, Andy Christensen, Diana Kalisz, Greg Morris, and Joe Allison.

The 2026 AMUG Conference will be held at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, from March 15 - 19, 2026. The all-inclusive conference registration fee - which includes meals, drinks, networking receptions and special Wednesday evening event - is priced at $1,295.00 through December 12, 2025.