GE Additive strikes public-private 3D printing partnership with Indiana Economic Development Corporation

GE Additive has agreed to co-invest in additive manufacturing R&D effort along with Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

The public-private partnership will focus on metal binder jetting and will form part of a broader effort to further position Indiana’s manufacturing sector for long-term growth. Indiana supports the second largest automotive sector by GDP in the US, with more than 500 automotive suppliers and five OEMS located in the state. As such, this alliance provides another boost to GE Additive’s Binder Jet programme, which so far has six global technology and automotive players partnering with the GE team to commercialise H2 machine.

Through the partnership, the organisations will look to address factory automation, advanced software development and manufacturing readiness at a £3m Emerging Manufacturing Collaboration Center (EMC2). This facility will house state-of-the-art equipment, including the GE Additive H2 machine, for new and existing Indiana manufacturers to train employees, perform contract manufacturing and raise awareness of new products and software.

“We’re excited by the opportunity presented to us by IEDC,” commented GE Additive Chief Technology Officer Christine Furstoss. “Binder Jet is one of the most dynamic areas within additive manufacturing today, and one that the automotive and mobility industry is particular is watching closely. Given Indiana’s strong automotive manufacturing focus, we have high hopes that this partnership will tap into its abundant seam of innovation and spark new forward-thinking applications – especially in the field of automation and software development.”

“Every day, Indiana manufacturers are developing safe, reliable and innovative products that help power the world,” added Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “As new trends and technologies change the state of today’s manufacturing industry, Indiana is focused on partnering with forward-thinking organisations like GE Additive and advancing strategic initiatives to propel long-term growth in manufacturing and quip Hoosiers with the industry=focused skills and training needed for the future.”