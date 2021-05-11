GKN Aerospace leans on 3D printing to deliver ICC to Rolls-Royce UltraFan engine demonstrator programme

× Expand GKN Aerospace

GKN Aerospace has delivered the first Intermediate Compressor Case (ICC) to the Rolls-Royce UltraFan engine demonstrator programme with the help of 3D printing.

The UltraFan demonstrator engine forms part of the Clean Sky 2 programme, a public-private partnership between the European Commission and European aeronautics industry that has been set up to integrate ‘breakthrough technologies’ that positively impact environmental and economical performance. It is said that the UltraFan, with its composite fan blades and fan case, will reduce the weight on a twin-engine aircraft by 700kg and offer a 25% fuel reduction compared to its first-generation Trent engine.

As a core partner in Clean Sky 2, GKN Aerospace is responsible for the design and manufacture of a structure between compressor cases which carries the rotor gas loads to the engine casing and thrust mounts known as the ICC. The ICC demonstrates a range of new technologies, including a low-cost, sectorised fabrication concept with castings, which makes use of a welding method based on computer simulations; optimised bleed system aerodynamics and acoustics; shorter aggressive duct design and 3D printing of attaching parts; and model-based design methods.

GKN Aerospace has developed the ICC in Sweden with support coming from the Vinnova funded IntDemo-project and the Vástra Götaland Region. Full engine ground testing is targeted during 2022, with flight-testing to follow.

“The delivery of the UltraFan engine ICC to Rolls-Royce is a true milestone,” commented Henrik Runnemalm, Vice President of GKN Aerospace’s Global Technology Centre in Sweden. “It reaffirms the success of the Clean Sky2 collaboration programme, and we are excited to have implemented our latest sustainable technologies in the ICC’s development. We are extremely proud to be a partner of the Rolls-Royce team and to contribute to this energy efficient aero-engine of the future.”

