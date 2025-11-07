Ground broken on Additive Materials and Manufacturing Accelerator facility in Guam

× Expand ASTRO America Featured from left are Alex Benham, GAMMA General Manager, ASTRO America; The Honourable V. Anthony “Tony” S. Ada, Vice Speaker, 38th Guam Legislature; The Honourable Joshua F. Tenorio, Lt. Governor of Guam; The Honourable Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero, Governor of Guam; Neal Orringer, President and Co-Founder, ASTRO America; The Honourable James C. Moylan, Congressman, Guam; Jason Gorey, Executive Director and Co-Founder, ASTRO America; and Christina Garcia, Chief Executive Officer/Administrator, Guam Economic Development Authority. Photo courtesy of the Office of the Governor of Guam.

ASTRO America and the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program have broken ground on Guam's very first advanced manufacturing hub.

The Guam Additive Materials and Manufacturing Accelerator (GAMMA) will use additive manufacturing to produce mission-critical parts at the point of need, supporting national defence and the growth of the local economy. Construction of the facility coincided with a Benedición (blessing) ceremony.

Located in Dededo, the 8,000-square-foot GAMMA Applications Center will house a full suite of advanced manufacturing equipment centred around metal additive manufacturing. Precision machining centres, metrology systems, and materials testing labs will also be housed at the facility, helping to establish an end-to-end production ecosystem capable of 'rapid design, fabrication, inspection, and qualification of parts.'

GAMMA will also serve as a collaboration hub, bringing together engineers, students, Navy maintainers, and industry experts to solve real-world sustainment challenges. Construction and equipment installation will continue through early 2026, with phased operations beginning soon after.

Once operational, ASTRO America and the US Navy's MIB Program expect the facility to enable dual-use production to support the development of fundamental infrastructure, increase US Navy fleet readiness and build greater logistical resilience across the IIndo-Pacific region. They also see an opportunity to expand into adjacent defence sectors, including Air Force aircraft maintenance and other mission-critical applications, while 'laying the foundation' for the next phase of Navy-sponsored efforts focused on real-world use cases and the production of key naval replacement parts. High-skilled jobs will also be created on the island of Guam, with partnerships set up with the University of Guam, Guam Community College and mainland engineering leaders like Colorado School of Mines.

“When I came into office, I believed that Guam deserved more than to simply host innovation taking place elsewhere. I wanted us to attract investment, to build partnerships, and to create an economy where our people could thrive in the industries of the future,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “GAMMA represents that belief becoming reality. This is about skilled careers for our sons and daughters right here at home. This is about Guam shaping solutions for our national defence and our local needs. I am proud of every partner who chose to build this future with us. Together, we are growing an island of possibility.”

“GAMMA is more than a facility, it’s a model for how forward-deployed advanced manufacturing can advance and enhance supply chain agility, economic development, and military regional readiness,” added Neal Orringer, President of ASTRO America. “We’re honoured to work alongside the people of Guam, the Navy, and our partners to turn this vision into reality.”

“This project represents years of collaboration and commitment to something much bigger than just a building. It’s about creating capability, opportunity, and resilience here on-island,” offered Alex Benham, Director & General Manager of GAMMA. “For the Navy, GAMMA represents accelerated access to critical parts, shorter repair timelines, and stronger readiness across the Indo-Pacific. For Guam, it means high-value technical jobs, training for the next generation, and a lasting role in strengthening our nation’s defence industrial base. I’m proud to be part of this meaningful work and excited to see Guam leading the way in how America sustains its fleet and builds its future.”