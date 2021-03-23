Holo launches PureForm metal 3D printing technology via service offering

× Expand Holo Holo printed parts in furnace

Additive manufacturing firm Holo has announced the launch of its PureForm metal 3D printing platform which it will use to produce pure copper parts directly for customers.

Following this announcement, the company is said to be quickly ramping up to produce thousands of 3D printed components per month from its newly opened 20,000-square-foot production facility in Silicon Valley. Holo is already supplying parts and believes it has the capacity to additively manufacture tens of thousands of parts per month.

The company is bringing its PureForm printing technology to market via a service offering and promises high-performance parts produced in a 3D printable 99.9% pure copper that ‘retains the bulk conductivity properties’ of copper. Holo’s PureForm technology uses high resolution optical imagers that patterns an entire plane at a time to ensure fast and efficient printing. It is supported by backend processes used for Metal Injection Moulding and can output parts with 150-200 micron features. The company has 16 patents and 27 patents pending covering PureForm printer design, binder materials, thermal designs and more.

Holo printed keychains

With its capacity to produce pure copper parts, Holo has initially targeted the high-performance computer market, as well as electric vehicles, electrical interconnects, RF antennas and heat exchangers. Holo is also currently sampling stainless steel to customers, which it expects will open up applications in the aerospace and medical fields, while its PureForm technology is also said to be capable of processing ceramic materials.

“Most companies developing additive technology are focused on selling their printers. We are lowering the barriers to adoption by offering additively manufactured parts to our customers and addressing the largest sector of the AM market with finished parts,” commented Holo CEO Hal Zarem.

“The challenge today with metal 3D printing,” added Arian Aghababaie, Holo co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, “is that the technologies are either too expensive and unable to scale for production, or low resolution, which limits applications. Holo’s PureForm technology enables us to produce high-resolution components directly for our customers at a fraction of the cost of existing AM technologies and in production volumes.”

