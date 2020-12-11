How 3D printing enabled Inovus to establish and grow a range of medical simulation products

Ground-breaking tools and technology have never been more accessible. Where launching a company and physical product without investing in tooling was once thought impossible, there are now inspiring examples of forward-thinking companies that have done just that. In this TCT Conference @ Formnext Connect presentation, Jordan Van Flute, Chief Technology Officer of Inovus Medical discusses how his company used selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printing to develop and grow a range of medical simulation products.

Speaking in a recent interview with TCT about the medical training device manufacturer's journey with 3D printing and first experience with SLS, Van Flute said: “I think that was a real moment for me where I thought this technology could change our sector in a big way because we knew that it was all about low volumes but maximising the margin. We knew that by having a technology like that at your fingertips, you could make changes on the fly that you couldn't with injection moulding. It gave us so much flexibility.”

