How to embed sensors and electrical functionality into metal 3D printed components

Additive manufacturing (AM) has demonstrated its potential for the production of parts for various markets. With polymer-based 3D printing systems, various academic groups have demonstrated the integration of sensors and actuators during or after the printing process. However, in metal AM, where part functionality is typically engineered for structural purposes, there is less diversity of smart devices.

CSEM (Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology) is actively optimising 3D printing to manufacture sub-millimetre parts to embed functionalities such as mechanical (compliant mechanism), electrical and/or fluidic feed-throughs, sensors, and actuators. In this TCT Conference @ Formnext Connect presentation, Sebastien Lani will discuss recent developments and application examples in using laser powder bed fusion and Aerosol jet 3D printing to produce 3D structures with embedded functionality.

