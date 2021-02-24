HP, BASF, 6K & Trumpf among the latest 3D printing companies to join AMGTA

× Expand AMGTA members as of Feb 2021

Eight more 3D printing organisations have joined the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA) to advance the technology’s sustainability.

The eight new additions includes ExOne, who last month was announced as the fourth founding member of the association, joining Sintavia, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation and QC Laboratories. BASF 3D Printing Solutions, DyeMansion, Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology, HP, Rusal America, TRUMPF and 6K have joined as participating members to take the group’s total membership up to 20.

Current members of the AMGTA include GE Additive, EOS, Materialise, Siemens, SLM Solutions, Stryker and AMEXCI AB. The organisation has been established to promote the environmental benefits of additive manufacturing, while carrying out research into the sustainability of the technology and developing best practices. Founding members are able to influence the strategic moves of the group, while participating members are able to vote on and fund research endeavours.

“I’m excited to officially welcome ExOne aboard as a new founding member company of the AMGTA, as well as each of our new participating member organisations,” commented AMGTA Executive Director Sherry Handel. “Their dedication to support our trade group’s mission well-positions the AMGTA for continued growth and helps to fund new sustainability research projects in additive manufacturing. I am looking forward to working with all of our members as we expand the AMGTA as a key industry resource in advancing sustainability in the AM industry this year and beyond.”

