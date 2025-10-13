HP partners with Continuum Powders for the development of high-performance binder jetting alloys

× Expand HP AM Solutions, Continuum Powders, Tecnalia.

Continuum Powders is to support HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions with the development of high-performance alloys for the HP Metal Jet S100 Printing Solution.

Having entered into a formal cooperation, HP is looking to tap into Continuum's expertise in producing sustainable, high-quality metal powders.

Together, the companies will execute a multi-phase development program that will begin with a powder characterisation phase. Using Continuum’s Melt-to-Powder process to deliver tight control over chemistry, particle size distribution and morphology to meet the requirements of binder jetting, HP's AM team in Barcelona will then set about optimising process settings to achieve part densities exceeding 98%. The program will then evaluate mechanical and metallurgical properties, including hardness and microstructure (γ/γ′ phase distribution), to confirm aerospace-grade performance.

The first alloy under development is OptiPowder M247LC, a low carbon, nickel-based superalloy engineered for high-temperature strength and corrosion resistance in aerospace and energy applications.

“This collaboration underscores the future of additive manufacturing—where best-in-class printing platforms meet sustainable, high-quality powders,” said Don Magnuson, Senior Vice President of Continuum Powders. “Working alongside HP, we are not just qualifying materials; we are enabling binder jetting of superalloys once considered out of reach. This means higher-performance parts, reduced supply chain risk, and faster pathways to production.”

“Binder jetting is delivering industrial-scale production today and extending such production to high performing alloys requires a rigorous materials development program,” added Brett Harris, Global HP Metal Jet Product Manager, HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions. “With Continuum, we are demonstrating the robustness of the Metal Jet S100 system across demanding alloys like OptiPowder M247LC—ensuring our customers can move from pilot runs to full-scale production with confidence.”

According to the partners, the materials development process is designed as a scalable framework. Once M247LC is qualified, Continuum and HP are confident that additional high-value alloys—including other nickel superalloys and future titanium grades—can be advanced through the same 'rigorous methodology.'