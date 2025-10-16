iRocket to leverage Velo3D metal 3D printing technology to support production of propulsion & structural parts

Innovative Rocket Technologies (iRocket) is to leverage Velo3D's metal additive manufacturing technology to support the production of propulsion and structural components for aerospace and defence applications.

The company is working to develop the Shockwave 100% reusable launch vehicles and will tap into Velo3D's Sapphire printers to enable faster and more scalable production of parts. iRocket is understood to have acquired multiple Velo3D Sapphire printers and will also use the recently launched Rapid Production Solutions service offering.

Shockwave, similar to how commercial aircraft are used today, will be reconditioned, reloaded and relaunched in under 24 hours, according to iRocket. It is therefore designing the vehicle for rapid turnaround and reusability between missions, with contracts and collaborations already secured with the U.S. Space Force and Air Force Research Laboratory to advance propulsion and defence applications.

"Working with iRocket exemplifies the power of strategic partnerships in building resilient, U.S.-based manufacturing," said Dr. Arun Jeldi, CEO, Velo3D. "By integrating their Sapphire printers into our Rapid Production Solutions, iRocket can seamlessly transition from prototype to production, achieving the consistency and scalability required for flight-critical and defence hardware."

"Velo3D's additive manufacturing technology gives us the freedom to design and produce propulsion system components and 3D print complex geometries that couldn't be built by traditional methods," said Asad Malik, CEO, iRocket. "By expanding our collaboration, we gain the speed, flexibility, and control needed to achieve our mission of delivering reusable, high-frequency launch capabilities for both commercial space and national defence customers."