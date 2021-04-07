Kennametal introduces Stellite 21 metal material for powder bed 3D printing

× Expand Kennametal Stellite 21 AM Powder

Kennametal has launched its first Stellite metal powder qualified for laser powder bed additive manufacturing technology.

Stellite 21 AM is the latest addition to the metals company’s additive manufacturing powder portfolio, which also includes the Delcrome 17-4 AM and Delcrome 316L powders, and is said to offer ‘unique corrosion and wear resistant properties’ of the Stellite alloy family. The company believes, like the traditional Stellite 21 alloy, the optimised additive manufacturing powder will be of use in the power generation and oil and gas sectors for high-performance wear components.

Kennametal says that the Stellite 21 AM material allows users to achieve similar wear and corrosion resistance properties in additively manufactured parts as they would in traditionally made components. In particular, the company believes the material is suitable for flow control applications and can be integrated into complex designs to mitigate cavitation, erosion or corrosion failures. The powder’s composition features a Cobalt Chrome Molybdenum alloy matrix containing dispersed hard carbides which help to strengthen the alloy, increase its hardness and decrease its ductility. The material is also said to exhibit excellent corrosion, thermal shock and mechanical shock resistance.

“Kennametal Additive Manufacturing is drawing on our longstanding expertise in metal powder production to help our customers leverage the advantages of 3D printing and make better parts faster and more efficiently,” commented Sam Lomasney, Marketing Portfolio Manager at Kennametal. “The addition of Stellite 21 AM powder to our portfolio of high-performance cobalt, nickel and iron powders is another proof of how we continue to innovate in materials for additive manufacturing.”

