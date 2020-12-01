Kingsbury adds SLM Solutions to metal additive manufacturing range

× Expand SLM Solutions' new NXG XII 600 additive manufacturing system.

Advanced manufacturing machinery specialist Kingsbury has announced the addition of SLM Solutions' metal additive manufacturing (AM) technology to its portfolio.

From today, the Gosport, UK-based company will sell products and services from the German 3D printing leader to the British and Irish markets alongside its current range of milling, turning, grinding and additive machinery solutions, including Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing technology from GEFERTEC. A dedicated SLM demonstration machine is set to be installed early next year.

"We are delighted to be able to offer such a comprehensive range of production-oriented powder bed AM solutions,” said Kingsbury's Managing Director Richard Kingsbury. "We see the technology, with the freedom of design that it brings to production, becoming increasingly important as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, as it will enable manufacturing industry to innovate and become more competitive.”

With the addition of SLM Solutions' selective laser melting technology, Kingsbury will now be able to offer machines ranging from single to multi-laser systems to address series production applications across industries such as aerospace, defence, automotive, energy, medical and tool making. This also now includes SLM Solutions’ new 12-laser NXG XII 600 system which was announced at Formnext Connect last month as the “most productive selective laser melting system available in the market.”

David Wilckens regional sales manager of SLM Solutions added” "The choice of Kingsbury to sell and service our systems was down to their already representing many well-known German machine tool manufacturers of high-value capital equipment, all of which see themselves as a technology leader, as we do.

"The match is made even better by the agent already being committed to AM technology and having an established department, with business development and applications engineering already in place.”

Wilckens also noted how both companies share a number of UK-based customers across the medical, aerospace and defence markets, which SLM believes will provide “excellent reference sites for prospective users.”