3D Systems announces Dr. Brent Stucker as new CTO of AM; appoints Dr. Joe Zuiker as Exec VP Engineering & Operations

Dr. Brent Stucker

3D Systems has announced that industry veteran Dr. Brent Stucker, who joined the company in 2021, has been appointed Chief Technology Officer – Additive Manufacturing.

Dr. Stucker replaces David Leigh, who has left the CTO – Additive Manufacturing position after 18 months.

Meanwhile, Dr. Joe Zuiker will join the company as Executive Vice President, Engineering and Operations, effective December 12. Both positions will report directly to Dr. Jeffrey Graves, President and CEO of 3D Systems.

Dr. Zuiker has experience across a variety of industries including oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, and advanced test systems. The company says that Zuiker will bring an ‘exceptional’ base of experience encompassing new product development and introduction, project management, supply chain and operational execution for highly complex engineered products.

Zuiker holds a Doctorate in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a Master of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Cincinnati, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Previously, he held roles of design leadership at General Electric’s Energy Division, General Manager of GE’s Hydro Business Unit, General Manager of GE’s Gasification Technology Unit, Director of Technology for Halliburton’s Sperry Drilling, and most recently, Vice President of Engineering, Operations and Order Fulfilment at MTS Systems.

“I’m delighted to welcome a leader of Joe’s caliber to our organisation,” said Dr. Graves. “His experience as a seasoned engineering design and integrated supply chain leader positions him very well to lead our efforts as we introduce a record number of new products over the next few years, and reinforce our position as a leader in the additive manufacturing industry. This is particularly important at this point in time as our customers increasingly introduce 3D printing technology into their factory environments.”

Dr. Joe Zuiker

Speaking about the promotion of Dr. Stucker, Graves said: “I am very pleased to appoint Dr. Brent Stucker as our Chief Technology Officer for Additive Manufacturing. As a renowned industry expert in additive manufacturing, Brent joined us in 2021 and quickly established himself as a thought leader in his role as Chief Scientist.

“Elevating him to the CTO role will provide an even greater opportunity to introduce groundbreaking technologies into our additive solution set. Working closely with Chuck Hull, our CTO for Regenerative Medicine, Brent will also ensure that key technologies are rapidly transitioned across our product lines, from advanced biologics to polymer processing, maximising the benefits of high volume, high rate production printing that we are pioneering for the printing of human organs.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.