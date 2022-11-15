3D Systems announces exclusive partnership with WeMatter and adds new metals to materials portfolio

× Expand Certified CuCr2.4 alloy

3D Systems has announced expansions to its 3D printed metal and polymer materials portfolios ahead of Formnext this week.

The additive manufacturing pioneer has introduced two new metal powders, Certified HX and Certified CuCr2.4, both certified for use on its DMP Flex 350 and DMP Factory 350 3D printers, while HX has also been certified for the DMP Factory 500 system.

Certified HX is a high-performance nickel alloy which contains a higher percentage of molybdenum (up to 9.5%) versus other nickel alloys to enhance its strength and resistance to corrosion, creep deformation, cracking, and oxidation in hot zone environments. It is said to be ideal for large, challenging hot-zone applications with a service temperature of up to 1200°C, such as those in energy and industrial gas turbine markets. 3D Systems developed the parameters in collaboration with partner GF Machining Solutions, and tested with GF Casting Solutions using real-world IGT and aerospace applications.

Marco Salvisberg, business development manager, additive manufacturing, GF Casting Solutions, said: “The high heat deflection temperature of the HX material combined with the surface smoothness, part accuracy, narrow tolerances, and high repeatability of the DMP Factory 500 printing process addresses the essential performance requirements of these parts and critical features such as cooling channels. With direct metal printing technology, we can outperform our competitors when it comes to the quality of metal series components. Our customers rate DMP part quality as the best in the industry today.”

Meanwhile, Certified CuCr2.4 is a high-strength, corrosion-resistant copper alloy that is said to be significantly stronger than pure copper for heat management and cooling applications in high-tech, consumer goods, automotive, and aerospace and defence industries.

Dr. David Leigh, EVP and chief technology officer for additive manufacturing, 3D Systems, commented: “Continued investment in our materials portfolio will help increase the number of applications available to help our customers’ demands — enabling them to accelerate their innovation and maintain their competitive advantage. The addition of Certified HX and Certified CuCr2.4 bolster our metals materials portfolio in support of our customers’ evolving application needs.”

3D Systems partners with WeMatter

3D Systems has also broadened its polymer offering with the announcement of a strategic partnership with WeMatter, a Swedish manufacturer of lower cost Selective Laser Sintering systems. The partnership aims to expand the global reach of WeMatter's Gravity SLS system, which is currently available in the EMEA region, with 3D Systems as its exclusive worldwide distributor.

“3D Systems has long been renowned for its polymer 3D printing technology portfolio,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO, 3D Systems. “Our SLS platforms in particular allow our customers to expand their manufacturing capabilities with production-grade nylon materials to produce tough, functional complex parts with excellent surface finish, resolution, accuracy, repeatability, and low total cost of operations. Through our partnership with Wematter, we’ll now be able to offer an expanded portfolio with a platform at a more affordable price point. The simple, elegant design of the Gravity allows it to be incorporated into a variety of environments without the need for deep technology expertise or special facilities considerations. I believe this will enable a new category of manufacturers to take advantage of the benefits of additive manufacturing to transform their businesses and accelerate innovation.”

The Gravity 3D printer made its debut in 2020 as a more accessible, ‘plug and play’ solution for SLS 3D printing in smaller environments. CE-certified for use in offices, hospitals, and research laboratories, the machine’s small footprint requires less space than typical industrial SLS systems but with a sizeable build envelope of 300 x 300 x 300 mm to address applications in automotive, consumer goods, and medical equipment. It also features a unique powder handling system whereby materials are loaded via easy to handle cartridges, and any unused powder can be recycled.

Robert Kniola, president, Wematter, added: “Through our partnership with 3D Systems, this platform will be available and serviced globally through a well-known, established brand in this market. This will transform Wematter into a relevant global market player in the niche of affordable and accessible SLS solutions. I look forward to bringing this technology to the market together and creating new opportunities for customers that have been asking for such a solution for a long time.”

