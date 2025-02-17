3D Systems co-founder Chuck Hull elected to the National Academy of Engineering

3D Systems co-founder Chuck Hull has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering (NAE).

Hull, who is currently serving as 3D Systems' Chief Technology Officer for Regenerative Medicine, has been recognised for the invention of 3D printing and the subsequent development of the additive manufacturing industry.

Election to the NAE is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer and is awarded to engineers who have made outstanding contributions in engineering, technology, engineering education and engineering leadership.

Hull worked on the development of Stereolithography while serving as Vice President of Engineering at UVP, Inc (now Analytik Jena), a manufacturer of ultraviolet light sources. His work on fusing UV resins into 3D structures for prototyping led to the creation of the first 3D-printed part, an eye wash cup, in 1983. He then went on to patent the technology and co-found 3D Systems, paving the way for an entire industry of 3D printing technologies and suppliers.

Previously, Hull has been awarded the National Medal of Technology and Innovation (NMTI) from President Joe Biden (2023), inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame (2014), received the European Inventor Award (2014), received the Manufacturing Leadership Lifetime Achievement Award (2016), and been inducted into the TCT Hall of Fame (2017). The ASME has also designated the SLA-1 machine as a Historic Mechanical Engineering Landmark.

"It is humbling to be elected to this academy of distinguished engineers,” said Mr. Hull. “I'm honoured and excited to serve and work alongside such outstanding professionals to advance the positive impact engineering has on our world."

“On behalf of the entire 3D Systems team, it is my pleasure to extend our deepest congratulations to Chuck for this honour,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president & CEO, 3D Systems. “His pioneering work has revolutionised manufacturing and profoundly impacted healthcare delivery. Chuck's invention of Stereolithography not only launched an entire industry but also sparked the proliferation of numerous applications for 3D printing technologies. Whether we look at aerospace, personalised healthcare solutions, AI infrastructure, or the automotive industry, 3D printing is playing a significant role in how these industries innovate. Thanks to Chuck's groundbreaking initial innovation with SLA, we are transforming manufacturing and patient care for a better future.”

Hull is among 128 new members and 22 international members in the NAE Class of 2025. Elected by their peers, the ballot for this class was set in December and the final vote took place in January, with formal inductions taking place during the NAE's Annual Meeting on October 5, 2025.

Stryker's President of Digital, Robotics, and Enabling Technology Robert Cohen has also been elected to the National Academy of Engineering for his design contributions to orthopaedic surgical procedures and devices and for additive manufacturing leadership.