3D Systems announces appointment of Dr. Rebekah Gee as member of medical advisory board

3D Systems has announced the appointment of Dr. Rebekah Gee to the 3D Systems Medical Advisory Board, effective March 1, 2023.

Dr. Gee, who was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2017, will join six other members of the advisory board who have been appointed since its establishment in May 2022. She is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nest Health, a company that seeks to overcome the challenges faced by working families with young children in accessing much-needed healthcare services by delivering primary care.

Serving as Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health from 2016 to 2020, Dr. Gee oversaw the implementation of Medicaid expansion which extended health insurance coverage to over 600,000 Louisianans.

“I am delighted to become a member of 3D Systems’ Medical Advisory Board and to have the opportunity to play a role in the company’s development of exciting new products and therapies in the area of regenerative medicine,” Dr. Gee commented. “As both a medical practitioner and a long-time leader in the public healthcare arena, I have experienced first-hand how innovation in the areas of medical devices and treatments can lead to dramatic improvements in patient health outcomes. I am honoured and excited to have this opportunity to assist the company as they advance the frontier of healthcare innovation and build a world-class regenerative medicine business.”

Dr. Jeffrey Graves, President and CEO of 3D Systems, said: “It is my great pleasure to welcome Dr. Rebekah Gee to our Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Gee has distinguished herself throughout her career by her ability to bridge the gap between the practice of medicine and the critical role that public and private institutions play in delivering healthcare and in improving health outcomes for patients.”

According to 3D Systems, the board’s primary mission is to provide strategic input, guidance, and recommendations for the company’s expanding efforts in regenerative medicine.

The company says that those efforts are currently focused on utilising advanced 3D printing technologies and materials central to the manufacture of implantable human organs, human non-organ applications such as vascularised soft tissue for use in reconstruction surgery, and organs-on-a-chip for use in early-stage drug discovery and development.

The other members of the board include:

Dr. Stephen K. Klasko, former President of CEO of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health

The Honorable David J. Shulkin, former U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs

The Honorable Alex Azar, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary

Dr. Toby Cosgrove, former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Bon Ku, Professor of Medicine and Design at Thomas Jefferson University and Director of the university’s Health Design Lab

Mr. Bert Bruce, Regional President, North America for the Rare Disease Business at Pfizer

Dr. Cosgrove and Dr. Bon Ku were appointed to the board in August 2022, with Bruce joining at the beginning of January 2023.

“Dr. Gee’s insights and advice on topics such as patient insurance coverage and third-party reimbursement of care providers will be invaluable. Dr. Gee will also be well-positioned to provide strategic guidance to the Medical Advisory Board on a broad range of issues, given her experience at the helm of state and national healthcare policy institutions as well her leadership role in those institutions’ response to some of the largest public health challenges of our time, such as the COVID pandemic and the opioid crisis. She is an exceptional healthcare leader and we are honoured to have her join us at this critical time in our programs,” added Dr. Graves.

